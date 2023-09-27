Martin Lewis details how Britons can lower their bills ahead of new energy price cap
Martin Lewis details how Britons can lower their bills ahead of new energy price capGood Morning Britain, ITV
Martin Lewis details how Britons can lower their bills ahead of new energy price capGood Morning Britain, ITV
Day called out Holtz after Ohio State's dramatic win over Notre Dame on Saturday.
Charles McDonald is joined by Next Gen Stats' Keegan Abdoo to break down why some teams look like they're playing on All-Madden difficulty through three weeks of the NFL season. But first, the duo jump around the funniest stories to come out of the weekend, including the hysteria around Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce (and her chicken fingers), the comically low ticket prices for the Chicago Bears and Denver Broncos game this weekend and Josh McDaniels' awful field goal decision on Sunday night. Next, Charles and Keegan give their biggest takeaways from Week 3. Keegan explains Next Gen Stats' new metric pressure probability and how it tied into the high number of blowouts this week, Charles highlights the Houston Texans and C.J. Stroud and the duo discuss the Miami Dolphins' high-flying offense scoring 70 points. Later, Charles and Keegan discuss the teams who look like they're playing on All-Madden difficulty and why: the New York Jets, Tennessee Titans, Cincinnati Bengals, Chicago Bears and Jacksonville Jaguars.
Check out our fantasy football rankings for Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season!
The U.S. is looking to break a losing streak on European soil that goes back three decades.
Renee Miller breaks down some of the QB surprises — good and bad — this season and what we can trust going forward.
Kerr plans to try out different lineups in the preseason and didn't rule out a starting role for Paul.
With his win in the playoff-opening Southern 500 on Sunday, Kyle Larson clinched entry into the NASCAR Cup Series postseason Round of 12.
The Jets are sticking with Zach Wilson at quarterback for their Week 4 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
Everything you need to know about the day in sports.
After a disastrous weekend in Singapore, Red Bull and Max Verstappen appear poised to resume their dominance at the Japanese Grand Prix.
Howell is supposed to be the face of Washington's resurgence. He still might be, but Sunday was a "welcome to the NFL" moment.
Fantasy basketball analyst Dan Titus reveals his category-league draft rankings for 2023-24!
Check out our fantasy football FLEX rankings for Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season!
The Niners are a heavy favorite despite missing their top receiver.
Evans' lawyer also represented women in cases against Larry Nassar.
Everything you need to know about the day in sports.
The Raiders star is out of the concussion protocol after a brutal helmet-to-helmet hit.
Greg Brooks missed Saturday’s game vs. Mississippi State due to what LSU head coach Brian Kelly called a “medical emergency.”
Brooks Koepka was a captain’s pick for the U.S. team this year in what will be his first Ryder Cup since joining LIV Golf.