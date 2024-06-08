Martin Kaymer opens with 65 to share LIV Golf lead in the week before his return to Pinehurst

HUMBLE, Texas (AP) — Martin Kaymer played bogey-free on a steamy Texas afternoon for a 7-under 65, giving him a share of the lead Friday with two others at LIV Golf Houston in the final event before Kaymer returns to Pinehurst No. 2 for the U.S. Open.

Adrian Meronk of Poland and Caleb Surratt also were at 65 at the Golf Club of Houston, the former home of the Shell Houston Open on the PGA Tour.

Kaymer won the U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2 in 2014, the second of his two majors, with an eight-shot victory on a course that yielded only three scores under par for the week.

The German has only one top-20 finish on LIV Golf this year, though he felt his game starting to improve a month ago.

“Little things ... once they fall into place, then rounds like this can happen,” Kaymer said. “I’m glad that I shot such a good round today. It gives me confidence going into tomorrow and into Sunday, and also moving forward, U.S. Open. Obviously it’s a huge event on the schedule, especially on that golf course. Hopefully I can keep trending in that direction.”

This is the final year of his 10-year exemption into the U.S. Open.

Kevin Na and Carlos Ortiz each shot 66, while the large group at 67 included Dustin Johnson, Ian Poulter and Patrick Reed, who lives in the Houston area.

Scoring was so low that only 10 players were over par, including Anthony Kim and Richard Bland, who was coming off a victory in the Senior PGA Championship.

