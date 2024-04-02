Martin Fehervary with a Goal vs. Buffalo Sabres
Martin Fehervary (Washington Capitals) with a Goal vs. Buffalo Sabres, 04/02/2024
Philadelphia 76ers Joel Embiid is expected to play Tuesday night versus the Oklahoma City Thunder. He has been sideline for two months with a meniscus injury.
Clark is a near lock to go No. 1 overall in the WNBA Draft, but Reese’s draft picture and professional future — if she were to leave LSU — are much murkier.
Charles McDonald is joined by the great Nate Tice to determine the biggest need in the 2024 NFL Draft for every single NFC team. But first – Rashee Rice was reportedly involved in a racing-related crash over the weekend, prompting a discussion on players getting involved in things they shouldn't and why nearly everyone around Patrick Mahomes seems to be trying to make his life harder. In other news, NFL win totals for the 2024 season dropped last week, and Charles and Nate pick out a few that surprised them, including the Los Angeles Chargers, Atlanta Falcons, New York Jets and Dallas Cowboys. Later, Charles and Nate dive into draft needs for every NFC team, as they go back and forth and give some favorite prospect and position fits for teams like the New York Giants (should they take a quarterback?), Green Bay Packers, Atlanta Falcons, Dallas Cowboys, Arizona Cardinals and more.
The former featherweight champion sees the BMF bout versus Justin Gaethje as an opportunity to prove himself once again and potentially alter the course of his career.
The presumed No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft is USC's Caleb Williams — we all know that. But what many might not know is that the rookie is set to change the record both for both fantasy and Chicago, says Andy Behrens.
Ronel Blanco entered Sunday with seven career starts and had never gone longer than six innings in a game.
Joel Embiid has missed two months with a meniscus injury.
Hernandez's PitchCom speaker was broadcast for all the world to hear.
Juan Soto has hit .529 with four RBI in four games with the Yankees this season.
It's another milestone for Wemby.
Oakland might be the Athletics' home for a little longer.
Kim Mulkey wasn't surprised the article published shortly before Saturday's game vs. UCLA.
Creighton battled back from a big second-half deficit, but Tennessee's defense was ultimately too strong.
Clark is a natural in the spotlight, but coach Lisa Bluder's deference to the superstar makes Iowa's situation more unique than most as the women's game grows bigger than ever.
Here's when you can see players back on the field this spring.
Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil took exception to a hard slide by the Brewers' Rhys Hoskins to break up a double-play, causing both dugouts to run onto the field.
San Francisco 49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk is frustrated going into the final year of his contract: "I'm trying to get what I deserve," he said.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman celebrate the return of baseball by giving recaps to all the exciting Opening Day games in the league and some things you might've missed.
Major League Baseball opened its 2024 season on Thursday with 13 games, including Yankees vs. Astros and Cardinals vs. Dodgers.
The No. 1 pick seems to be a foregone conclusion, which means all eyes are on the Commanders and their decision that likely boils down to two QBs.