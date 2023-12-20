Martin Dubravka: The Metropolitan Police and Chelsea investigate incident with fan

Martin Dubravka joined Newcastle in 2018

Chelsea and the Metropolitan Police are investigating an incident at Stamford Bridge in which a fan confronted Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka.

The fan appeared to push Dubravka on the pitch in the aftermath of Chelsea's injury-time equaliser on Tuesday.

Stewards ushered the fan away but lengthy discussions between referee Jarred Gillett and Chelsea security staff followed before the penalty shootout.

No arrests have been made as yet.

Chelsea won the EFL quarter-final tie on penalties after the game had finished 1-1, with Kieran Trippier and Matt Ritchie unable to convert for Newcastle.

Speaking after the game, Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino said: "We need to be careful. The fans need to be careful with this type of thing because it's a thing that can put in danger the players.

"I'm disappointed. I don't agree with this type of thing that happened here in Stamford Bridge and in other stadiums in England or around the world. It's always disappointing with this type of thing because it's dangerous."

Nick Pope is Newcastle's first choice goalkeeper but the England international is unavailable after undergoing surgery on a shoulder injury.

Dubravka has started the last five games in Pope's absence.