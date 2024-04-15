Martin calls for fans support for 'huge' remaining games

[Getty Images]

Russell Martin says his players need the fans' support "now more than ever," as they continue to push for promotion to the Premier League.

It is a four-horse race for the two automatic spots that are currently occupied by leaders Ipswich Town on 89 points and Leicester City with 88.

Southampton are seven points behind the Foxes with a game in hand and need six points to catch third place Leeds United, who have played two more games at this stage.

Flynn Downes' goal in the final seconds gave Saints a dramatic victory 3-2 over Watford on Saturday as Leeds suffered their first home defeat of the season.

"This team never gives up," said Martin. "They are fighting hard for each other and we are going to need that.

"They have to feel the game but also manage that and make sure we are playing the game the way we want too. That is not easy but it is the challenge that we have. The style of the team is not going to change.

"The fans have been incredible. I love the connection between the fans and the team.

"Now more than ever those players need the supporters and that is through the good and tough moments because it is going to be huge."