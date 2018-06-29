Martin aiming higher in the Tour de France

Paris (AFP) - Irishman Dan Martin said on Friday that he will be striving to build on his sixth place finish last year as he leads TeamEmirates in the Tour de France.

The Tour is "the big goal" for UAE Emirates, Martin told the team's web site.

"It's really a race of 2 halves," Martin said. "But I’m confident we have a great team that can get me to the mountains in a good position to have a bit of fun."

At 31, Martin finished fourth in the recent Criterium du Dauphine, more than two minutes behind the British winner, Geraint Thomas (Sky).

He will be supported on the climbs by the Colombian Darwin Atapuma and the Croatian Kristijan Durasek.

Before the mountains there will be chances for the team's sprinter, the Norwegian Alexander Kristoff, who won two stages in 2014.

"I am going to France determined to get the best result possible and, if possible, a stage victory," Kristoff said.

UAE TeamEmirates riders for the Tour de France:

Daniel Martin (IRL), Darwin Atapuma (COL), Kristijan Durasek (CRO), Roberto Ferrari (ITA), Alexander Kristoff (NOR), Marco Mercato (ITA), Rory Sutherland (AUS), Oliviero Troia (ITA)