Martha's Vineyard football enters 2023 with larger coaching staff, increased confidence

There's a sense of optimism when you talk to people on the 2023 Martha's Vineyard High football team.

In 2022, it was a season of change. They had a first-year head coach in Tony Mottola, and he faced an unusual early challenge when he arrived on the island.

"Last year, not getting to the island until super late, I only had like three coaches on the staff, including me," Mottola said.

Now, he enters his second season at the helm of the Vineyarders.

Mottola says after a year, not only do his players know and understand him better, but other people outside the program also have a better idea of who he is, the culture he's set, and the type of team he wants to coach. Add it all up, and three coaches have become seven, and Mottola is excited for not just the quantity of coaches on the staff, but the actual quality of them as well.

Martha's Vineyard head coach Tony Mottola guides his offense during scrimmage against Upper Cape Tech.

"It's night and day," Mottola said. "We've got guys who've got solid playing experience at the (NCAA) Division I level."

The increase in numbers on his staff, allows for more actual coaching to happen in practice. One of the players, senior Chase Grant, says the players appreciate the extra eyes.

"We've got some more coaching on board this season," Grant said. "We've got more time one-on-one with coaches that will totally help us out."

Grant is a member of the large senior class on this year's Vineyarders team. There are 14 of them this season, and Mottola says Grant has really established himself as a leader.

"He's really been a leader in the offseason, and also throughout the summer," Mottola said. "He's really taken a leadership role. It's exciting to see his growth, and his development within the program, and he brings out leadership in other people as well."

The Vineyarders are hoping to see more consistency on the field this season. Mottola and his team have had a year to get to know each other and now feel like they can take the next step.

"We're definitely heading in the right direction," Mottola said. "Compared to last August, this August we've made a huge leap forward, not only as a team but as a program. I know the kids are excited, and I'm even more excited."

Martha's Vineyard head coach Tony Mottola.

Head Coach: Tony Mottola

Last season record: 2-7

Martha's Vineyard Vineyarders 2023 football schedule

Week 1: Saturday, Sept. 9, vs. Sutton, 1:30

Week 2: Friday, Sept. 15, at Cardinal Spellman, 6 p.m.

Week 3: Saturday, Sept. 23, vs. Lunenburg 1:30 p.m.

Week 4: Friday, Sept. 29, at Carver. 6 p.m.

Week 5: Friday, Oct. 6, vs. Mashpee, 6 p.m.

Week 6: Friday, Oct. 13, at Monomoy, 6 p.m.

Week 7: Friday, Oct. 20, vs. St. John Paul II, 6 p.m.

Week 8: Saturday, Oct. 28, at Nantucket 3:30 p.m.

Key matchups

The Vineyarders close the season with four straight games against on-Cape opposition, including facing the two teams they beat last season (Monomoy/Nantucket). For a team looking for progress in 2023, finishing strongly could go a long way towards defining their season.

Top returning players

Chase Grant, DE/OT, senior

Kyle DaCosta, QB, senior

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Martha's Vineyard football: Schedule, key games, top players for 2023 season