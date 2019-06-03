Marte's mammoth homer sparks D-backs' win over Mets

Ketel Marte tied for the longest home run in the majors this season, Merrill Kelly pitched well into the eighth inning and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the New York Mets 7-1 on Sunday in Phoenix.

Marte launched a 482-foot home run on the third pitch of the game from left-hander Steven Matz. That matched the length of a blast earlier this season by the Texas Rangers' Nomar Mazara.

Marte's homer ranked as the longest by a Diamondbacks player since Statcast started tracking distances in 2015. It was his 14th of the season, tying the career high he set last season in 153 games.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Later batting from the left side, the switch hitter lined a bases-loaded single into right field with two outs in the eighth for a 7-1 lead.

Kelly (5-6) had lost four of his past five starts but was in control against the Mets.

The 30-year-old rookie struck out a career-high 10 batters over 7 2/3 innings, lifted after an infield single by Amed Rosario. Kelly allowed six hits and one run -- a homer by Wilson Ramos to lead off the second -- and did not walk a batter.

Matz (4-4) pitched six innings, allowing five runs and eight hits, striking out five and walking two.

Arizona took a 3-0 lead after three batters. After Marte's homer, Tim Locastro singled and Eduardo Escobar hit a high shot that hooked inside the left-field foul pole. It was his 15th home run of the season.

The Diamondbacks hit four consecutive two-out singles in the fifth to score two runs. Christian Walker's bouncer up the middle got under the glove of shortstop Rosario to drive in Escobar from second. Ildemaro Vargas' hit brought in Adam Jones for a 5-1 lead.

Arizona reliever Archie Bradley needed one pitch to get one out to end the eighth. Stefan Crichton pitched a perfect ninth, striking out one.

Rosario had three of the Mets' six hits.

Story continues

Arizona took two of three games from New York in the series to get back to .500 at 30-30.

--Field Level Media