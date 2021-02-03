Martellus Bennett goes on deep Twitter rant on dark side of NFL: 'It’s some really dangerous s***'
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Martellus Bennett went on a deep, rather dark Twitter rant on Tuesday night.
The former NFL tight end started out by quote-tweeting a TMZ article about Brandon Marshall wanting a fight with boxing star Deontay Wilder, and ended on the bad side about the NFL and professional sports in general.
Retired 6 time Pro Bowlers can get knocked out too. 😂😂 https://t.co/5ON7PqxfQ4
— Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) February 2, 2021
Bennett replied to his initial tweet hours later.
“Honestly football made me such an angry person, everything bothered me,” Bennett tweeted. “Football is interesting. Psychologically it’s some really dangerous s***. To really play the game of football you have to have some f***ed up wiring in your head.
“It’s chaotic. It takes years and years of brainwashing to go along with a lot of the s***. Lol. It starts at peewee. That’s why you gotta watch who is coaching your kids and what they’re teaching them beyond the game.”
Most of these coaches aren’t good men. Most of them are egotistical small dick heroes. They love the spotlight just as much as the players. Lol. And they be dumb too. 😂
— Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) February 3, 2021
Bennett, who retired in 2018 after a decade in the league, then went on a brief tangent to tell fans that most of their “favorite players aren’t good people.” He did, however, have good things to say about Jon Kitna, who was the backup quarterback in Dallas when Bennett was on the Cowboys.
There are some good dudes tho. Jon Kitna it’s probably one of the best people I’ve ever met. He’s up there with Tom Hanks.
— Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) February 3, 2021
Bennett next addressed how hard he feels it is to get back into “everyday society” after careers end.
Also starting over. Shedding the ego and starting over after you’ve made it to the top is hard. It’s hard to become a nobody after you were a somebody. Hahahah.
— Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) February 3, 2021
The other thing that I’ve talked guys they is no longer being a part of the locker room. Understanding that a lot of people weren’t really their friend it was just the proximity that brought the closeness. Really hurts athletes. After all you’ve been thru you would think y’all
— Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) February 3, 2021
Also no longer being “famous” some guys need that stardom well they don’t NEED it but they crave it. How could you not it’s been a drug since childhood. You’ve been a star for forever but how can you shine without the game.
— Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) February 3, 2021
The other thing that happens is questioning if it was all worth it. When you struggle lifting up your kid. Or your mind doesn’t work right. You go broke you begin questioning if it was all worth it. And more times than not most would say no when truly being honest.
— Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) February 3, 2021
Bennett concluded with the thought that most athletes, not just former football players, may not think their career was worth it by the end.
A lot of people think I be shitting on football but that’s not true I just provide a different perspective on the experience.
— Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) February 3, 2021
It’s a tough balancing act during your career because the trauma is the only thing that pushes you to do it. And the moment you start addressing trauma the foundation that everything you believed in begins to crumble. And you can’t perform on a crumbling foundation.
— Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) February 3, 2021
Most guys/women (this is something all athletes experience) probably think they’re just being a little bitch about some stuff and never truly address and it eats at em more and more everyday.
— Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) February 3, 2021
Bennett, 33, played in the league from 2008-2017 for the Cowboys, New York Giants, Chicago Bears, New England Patriots and Green Bay Packers. He had more than 4,500 receiving yards and 30 touchdowns throughout his career.
More from Yahoo Sports:
Wetzel: NFL holding breath after Super Bowl’s first COVID brush
Robinson: Super Bowl ticket prices not rocketing as expected
Ex-Mets manager Callaway accused of harassing women in media
Maskless LeBron heckler ejected, then goes on Instagram tirade