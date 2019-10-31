What's it like to play for Bill Belichick?

Surely, plenty of players have pondered that question over the years. For those who have had that experience, they'll likely tell you it's unique.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Take Martellus Bennett, for example. The former tight end spent the 2016 season in New England and was there for a cup of coffee in 2017. That was enough time to get the full Belichick experience.

On NBC Sports Boston's "Arbella Early Edition," Bennett talked about the type of motivation Belichick gives his players.

"You don't want to run through the wall for Bill," Bennett said. "When you play for Bill Belichick, you want to prove Bill wrong.

"It's different from running through a wall, right? You want to prove him wrong. It's like you're almost against him, but you're with him. Like, I'm going to show you what I'm capable of. I think that's like the motivation of playing for Bill."

Whatever works, right?

In 2016, Bennett helped the Patriots en route to their fifth Super Bowl title tallying 55 catches for 701 yards and seven touchdowns in the regular season. Of course, his brother Michael Bennett didn't fare as well in New England as the veteran defensive end was traded to the Cowboys last week following a brief-yet-tumultuous stint with the team.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

Martellus Bennett: 'When you play for Bill Belichick, you want to prove him wrong' originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston