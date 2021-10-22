Martellus Bennett piles on Jimmy Garoppolo

After the 49ers traded up in the draft and signaled that the end was coming for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, former Patriots tight end Jermaine Wiggins said that New England teammates wondered whether they could depend on Garoppolo. One of those teammates clearly was former Patriots tight end Martellus Bennett.

Appearing on the Double Coverage podcast with Jason and Devin McCourty, Bennett had some strong comments about Garoppolo’s performance in 2016, when Tom Brady served a four-game #DeflateGate suspension.

“Bro, we lost two games [without Brady],” Bennett told the McCourtys, via NBCSportsBoston.com. (Actually, they lost only one game during Brady’s absence.) “One of them was because Jimmy Garoppolo was being a bitch. He decided not to play right before the game. Jacoby [Brissett] came out and played with a f–ked up thumb and played his heart out, but Jimmy was just being a bitch about it all.

“That’s why he . . . you can’t win with a bitch for a quarterback, first of all. That was the whole thing with him. He didn’t want to come out and do anything because his agent was trying to protect his body or some shit like that. Which, I can’t fault him for that. But like, you should have made that decision on Thursday. Now it’s Sunday.

“So anyways, he’s not going out there, so now Jacoby straps up and we lost to the Buffalo Bills. We shouldn’t have lost. It was just last-minute, trying to make adjustments for what Jacoby could do.”

Bennett said what he said, believes what he believes. Those are his words, not ours. But it’s fair to consider the unvarnished remarks of someone who played with Garoppolo.

The problem for the 49ers is that rookie quarterback Trey Lance hasn’t performed well enough to get the locker room behind him. Thus, regardless of what Bennett or other members of the 2016 Patriots may think of Garoppolo, the 49ers players still think Garoppolo gives them the best chance to win game. Even if they’ve only won two of five in 2021.

