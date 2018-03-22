Martellus Bennett: NFL players just want to smoke weed and play video games

Ex-Patriots tight end Martellus Bennett tells Complex's "Out of Bounds" that NFL players just want to smoke weed and play video games in the offseason.

Martelllus Bennett was released by the Patriots earlier this month after reappearing for a two-game cameo following his controversial exit from Green Bay last season.

As he ponders whether to play again, it's probably to safe to guess what he's been spending his time doing. It's what he says all NFL players want to do in the offseason.

The outspoken tight end talked about the goals of every NFL player in an interview with Complex's "Out of Bounds".

What NFL players do in the off-season, according to @MartysaurusRex:



✔️ Play video games

✔️ Smoke weed

✔️ Eat cereal

❌ Read a book



FULL EP: https://t.co/rHMnMIJfNg pic.twitter.com/crcZnj5KB0













— Out of Bounds (@OutOfBounds) March 20, 2018

"You hand the guy a book and they're like...get that thing away from me!" Bennett said, laughing as he fumbled a book. "That thing is the devil. A book? That's the devil!"