Is Martellus Bennett eyeing Patriots comeback ... or just trolling us? originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

News of Jason Witten's surprise return to the Dallas Cowboys (yes, as a player) had Martellus Bennett in a pot-stirring mood Thursday.

Shortly after the Witten news broke, Bennett tweeted at the Cowboys asking if they needed a backup tight end, then insisted he was trolling.

But that's not why you're here. You're here for what the (supposedly) retired tight end tweeted a few minutes later:

So ... Bennett apparently wants back on the New England Patriots?

"Heard this is the year of the comeback. What's up, Patriots?" a sweaty Bennett shouts in the video. "Yo (head coach) Bill (Belichick), (quarterback) Tom (Brady): Holler at your boy. You already know what's up."

Bennett, who tagged tight end Rob Gronkowski in the tweet, also urges Rob Gronkowski not to retire:

"Yo, Gronk, hold on! Your boy's on the way, Gronk!"

Bennett did have two separate stints in New England, playing 16 games with the Patriots in 2016 and returning for two games in 2017 before announcing his retirement in March 2018.

It sounds like the colorful 31-year-old has the itch to play again -- or he's just messing with all of us during a workout.

Hey, if Bennett's video gets Gronk to stick around for one more season, that's all that matters, right?

