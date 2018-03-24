Martellus Bennett announced his retirement through clever Twitter post

FILE – In this Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017, file photo, New England Patriots tight end Martellus Bennett (88) is tripped up by Denver Broncos free safety Darian Stewart (26) during the first half of an NFL football game in Denver. Bennett is still coming to terms with how his Green Bay tenure ended. But he says being back in familiar surroundings is helping him to deal with it. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey, File)

Free agent NFL tight end Martellus Bennett abruptly announced his retirement on Twitter Friday evening. The stunning announcement came just hours after his brother Michael was charged with a felony assault charge that carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

I’ve decided to move on from the world of football and into the fantastical and wondrous world of creativity. I’m beginning what I believe to be my life’s work @ImaginationAgcy pic.twitter.com/7asa7ARXZX — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) March 24, 2018

Bennett’s final season was plagued by injuries, which is why he wound up as a free agent after the Green Bay Packers signed him to a three-year, $21 million deal last March. After Week 9 of the 2017 season, Bennett was waived by the Packers due to a “failure to disclose an injury” designation. The New England Patriots quickly scooped him up, but Bennett was only able to record six catches for 53 yards in two games before being placed on IR.

Based on his animated retirement announcement tweet, it’s safe to presume that the majority of Bennett’s individual focus for the foreseeable future will consist of him enthusiastically continuing his creative work as the founder of The Imagination Company multimedia children’s content creation company. Through The Imagination Company, Bennett has already released an assortment of children’s books.

Bennett was one of the most candid individuals in the National Football League, but he also made his mark as a Pro Bowl tight end. He retires with career tallies of 433 receptions, 4,573 yards and 30 touchdowns in 10 seasons. In addition, Bennett supplemented his legacy by earning a championship as a member of the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LI.

