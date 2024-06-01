Marte hits a 3-run triple and Mets erase an early deficit for a 10-9 win over skidding Diamondbacks

NEW YORK (AP) — Starling Marte ripped a bases-loaded triple in the first inning and drove in four runs, J.D. Martinez homered for the second consecutive game and the New York Mets held off the skidding Arizona Diamondbacks 10-9 on Friday night.

Trailing by five and down to their final out, the Diamondbacks got a three-run homer from Joc Pederson and a solo shot from Christian Walker on consecutive pitches from Reed Garrett before he struck out Lourdes Gurriel Jr. to end it.

Mark Vientos had three singles and two RBIs, hours after taking over the everyday job at third base when the Mets made a series of roster moves. Luis Severino (3-2) recovered from a rocky start and New York (24-33) won back-to-back games for the first time since May 6-7 in St. Louis.

The brief winning streak comes after Francisco Lindor called a players-only meeting following a 10-3 loss Wednesday to the Dodgers that left the frustrated Mets with 15 losses in 19 games.

Lindor had two more hits Friday, including an RBI double that extended his hitting streak to 10 games, after going 4 for 4 with a homer Thursday night in the opener of a four-game series against Arizona.

Eugenio Suárez also homered and Pederson had four RBIs for the Diamondbacks (25-32), who dropped their fifth straight. The defending National League champions fell a season-worst seven games under .500.

New York has won 21 of its past 25 versus the Diamondbacks, and 17 of the last 19 meetings at Citi Field.

Pete Alonso added an RBI double on Fireworks Night at Citi Field as the Mets teed off on Jordan Montgomery (3-3) and finished with 14 hits. After falling behind 3-0, they scored four times in the bottom of the first inning and reached double digits in runs for the first time since a 16-4 win April 11 at Atlanta.

Marte's triple to left-center was only the second all season for New York.

After managing just nine runs in the previous six games, Arizona scored three in the first inning. Severino got off to a messy start, giving up a leadoff single and then committing a balk before hitting Ketel Marte with a pitch.

Pederson and Gurriel had RBI singles before Severino settled in. He threw 97 pitches in 5 1/3 innings, allowing five runs — four earned — and six hits.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Diamondbacks: RHP Zac Gallen went on the 15-day injured list with a strained right hamstring and RHP Slade Cecconi was recalled from Triple-A Reno. ... All-Star shortstop Geraldo Perdomo (right meniscus tear) was scheduled to get three at-bats as the DH during his first rehab game in the Arizona Complex League.

Mets: C Francisco Alvarez (left thumb surgery) had a planned day off on his rehab assignment after hitting a three-run homer Thursday in his first game at Double-A Binghamton. He is scheduled to catch seven innings Saturday. ... Alonso returned to the starting lineup for the first time since exiting Wednesday's game early when he was hit by a pitch on the right hand. He delivered a pinch-hit double Thursday night. ... RHP Drew Smith (shoulder soreness) will make another rehab appearance this weekend for Triple-A Syracuse. One more after that and he might be ready to come off the injured list, manager Carlos Mendoza said.

UP NEXT

In a pregame ceremony Saturday, the Mets will retire the No. 18 worn by outfielder Darryl Strawberry from 1983-90.

Arizona LHP Blake Walston (0-0, 2.16 ERA) makes his second major league start, after throwing 4 2/3 shutout innings Sunday against Miami. LHP Sean Manaea (3-1, 3.16) goes for New York.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb