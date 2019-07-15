Report: Suspended WR Martavis Bryant applies for reinstatement

Martavis Bryant has been suspended three times in his five-year career. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

He no longer has a team, but suspended wide receiver Martavis Bryant has reportedly taken the first step to return to the NFL from his indefinite suspension.

Bryant has formally filed for reinstatement to the league, according to ESPN’s Dan Graziano. The 27-year-old receiver has reportedly been working with the NFL and NFLPA on a plan to treat mental health issues during the process.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Suspended former Steelers and Raiders WR Martavis Bryant has formally applied to the NFL for reinstatement. Bryant has been working with the NFL and NFLPA on steps he needs to take to address his mental health issues with resources such as therapists and ADHD treatments. — Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) July 15, 2019

Bryant was suspended indefinitely last December for violating the terms of a previous reinstatement. It was the third suspension of his career since his selection in the 2014 NFL draft.

Martavis Bryant tries to continue his career

When actually on the field, Bryant has flashed enough talent to keep him in the league despite his litany of off-field issues. He broke out with the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first two years of his career with a total of 1,314 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns, a big target to complement All-Pro Antonio Brown.

A violation of the league’s substance abuse policy caused Bryant to be suspended for the entirety of the 2016 season, and he found himself as only the team’s No. 3 receiver when he returned due to the emergence of JuJu Smith-Schuster.

Story continues

Bryant was traded to the Oakland Raiders in the 2018 offseason for a third-round pick, but was shockingly released months later when it was reported he was facing another suspension. He was even more shockingly re-signed by the Raiders a week later, and ended up posting 266 receiving yards and no touchdowns in limited action with Oakland.

Now, Bryant is trying to stop that season from being the last chapter in a rocky career.

More from Yahoo Sports: