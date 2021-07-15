Martavis Bryant was once among the most promising young receivers in football. Now he may be down to his last chance in the Canadian Football League.

Bryant, who is under contract to the CFL’s Toronto Argonauts, has not yet showed up to camp and head coach Ryan Dinwiddie appears to be getting frustrated with him.

“We’ve had some contact with him. I’m getting a little impatient with the thing. We need to get him up here now if he’s going to make an impact on our team,” Dinwiddie said, via 3DownNation.com. “The ball is in his court, he needs to get his passport and get those things squared away. We’ll see how that’s going to play out.”

As a rookie with the Steelers in 2014, Bryant showed himself to be an outstanding deep threat, averaging 21.1 yards per catch. He also had a strong second season in 2015, but he was suspended for the entire 2016 season, didn’t play as well in 2017, and was a disappointment when he was traded to the Raiders in 2018. If he can’t make the most of his opportunity in the CFL, his football career is likely over.

Martavis Bryant on suspended list after not appearing at Toronto Argonauts camp originally appeared on Pro Football Talk