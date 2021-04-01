Martavis Bryant signs with Indoor Football League

Receiver Martavis Bryant has signed with the Massachusetts Pirates of the Indoor Football League. Bryant last played in the NFL in 2018.

He signed with the Toronto Argonauts of the Canadian Football League in January.

“I’m excited to get into pads again and grateful to the Mass. Pirates for giving me this opportunity, and allowing me to come in and represent their organization in preparation of the CFL season,” Bryant said, via the Pirates’ website. “I look forward to contributing any way I can. Big things are in store for the Pirates this year! I know a few of the players on the roster and am looking forward to stepping on the field with them.”

The NFL suspended Bryant indefinitely for repeated substance abuse violations. He has applied for reinstatement but nothing has come of it.

Bryant, 29, appeared in 44 career NFL games with the Steelers and Raiders combined. He made 145 receptions for 2,183 yards and 17 touchdowns in his career.

The Steelers made Bryant a fourth-round choice out of Clemson in 2014.

