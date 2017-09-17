Martavis Bryant scores first touchdown since reinstatement

Steelers wide receiver Martavis Bryant scored a touchdown in the team’s 18-16 win over the Bengals in the playoffs in January 2016, but that was the only one he scored that year.

Bryant didn’t score in a 23-16 loss to the Broncos the next week, was suspended for the entire 2016 season and didn’t score against Cleveland last week, so a long spell without reaching the end zone came to an end in the first quarter against the Vikings on Sunday.

Bryant caught a short pass from Ben Roethlisberger and ran for a 27-yard touchdown that opened the scoring in Pittsburgh on Sunday afternoon. The Steelers lined up to go for two, but wound up taking a delay of game penalty and then opting for an extra point that made the score 7-0 over the Vikings.

The Vikings have had the ball once and Case Keenum, starting for the injured Sam Bradford, completed two of his first three passes. They totaled just three yards, however, and the Vikings were forced into a quick punt to set up the Steelers scoring drive.