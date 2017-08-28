Martavis Bryant: Colts DB “tried to hurt me” with late hit

Steelers wide receiver Martavis Bryant believes he was on the receiving end of a cheap shot in Saturday’s game against the Colts.

Bryant caught a screen behind the line of scrimmage from Landry Jones in the second quarter of the game and was taken down by Colts cornerback Vontae Davis for a short loss. Safety Matthias Farley came in at the end of the play and also hit Bryant, bending him backward and knocking the ball loose in the process.

It wasn’t a fumble, though, because, as seen on video from Steelers Depot, Bryant’s knee was already down when Farley first made contact. On Sunday, Bryant took issue with the timing of Farley’s hit, which came just as the whistle blew, and the intent behind it. Bryant said Farley “tried to hurt me” and that it was “definitely intentional” on behalf of the safety.

“I was already on the ground. It is what it is,” Bryant said, via ESPN.com. “My foot was already bent. … [Farley] just came in and hit me.”

Farley was not penalized for the hit and Bryant was not injured on the play.