Martavis Bryant awaits word on reinstatement, but Steelers expect it before opener

The Steelers still await word from the league on receiver Martavis Bryant, but General Manager Kevin Colbert said the expectation is Bryant will be “reinstated before the opener,” according to Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

The NFL suspended Bryant for the 2016 season for violating the league’s drug policy. He was given conditional reinstatement, and in two exhibition games, Bryant has seven catches for 43 yards.

The Steelers can’t wait to get Bryant back to pair with Antonio Brown. In 21 career games, Bryant has 76 catches for 1,314 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Coach Mike Tomlin asked Bryant to drop weight, and the former fourth-round draft choice lost 15 pounds, to 220 pounds, with 5 percent body fat.