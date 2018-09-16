Martavis Bryant is active and will play for Raiders

The Raiders have newly signed receiver Martavis Bryant active as expected, and he will play today against the Broncos.

Oakland will play without returner Dwayne Harris, who the team listed as questionable with a foot injury entering the weekend.

The Raiders’ other inactives are defensive end Fadol Brown, offensive tackle T.J. Clemmings, defensive tackle P.J. Hall (ankle), offensive tackle Justin Murray, cornerback Nick Nelson and running back DeAndre Washington (questionable).

The Broncos’ inactives are quarterback Kevin Hogan, safety Shamarko Thomas, cornerback Isaac Yiadom, inside linebacker Alexander Johnson, defensive end DeMarcus Walker, tackle Elijah Wilkinson and guard Sam Jones.