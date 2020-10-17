Marta Bassino wins Alpine World Cup opener in Soelden; first top-10 for American

Italian Marta Bassino earned her second career win in the Alpine skiing World Cup’s season-opening giant slalom in Soelden, Austria, on Saturday.

Bassino, 24, prevailed by .14 of a second over countrywoman Federica Brignone, last season’s overall champion.

“I was skiing very well in training, so I tried to ski as in training also today,” Bassino said in a finish area without ticketed spectators due to the coronavirus pandemic. “It came naturally, and that’s why I’m so proud.”

Slovakian Petra Vlhova jumped from 10th after the opening run to take third.

Full results are here.

American Paula Moltzan had her best career World Cup finish of 10th, improving from 17th after the first run with the fourth-fastest second run on the Rettenbach glacier. Moltzan started her second career World Cup giant slalom. Her seven previous top-30 finishes came in slaloms.

Another American, Nina O’Brien, took 15th for her best World Cup finish outside of parallel events.

Three-time World Cup overall champion Mikaela Shiffrin announced last week she would miss Soelden after tweaking her back.

The men race a giant slalom in Soelden on Sunday. The World Cup then moves to Lech/Zuers, Ausria, for men’s and women’s parallel events on Nov. 13-14.

