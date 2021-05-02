Martínez goes 8, Bader 3-run HR as Cards sweep Pirates 3-0

  • St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Carlos Martinez delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Sunday, May 2, 2021.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
  • St. Louis Cardinals' Harrison Bader hits a three-run home run during the second inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, May 2, 2021.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
  • St. Louis Cardinals' Harrison Bader (48) is greeted by pitcher Carlos Martinez (18) as he returns to the dugout after hitting a three-run home run off Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Wil Crowe during the second inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, May 2, 2021.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
  • St. Louis Cardinals' Harrison Bader (48) celebrates with Tyler O'Neill as he returns to the dugout after hitting a three-run home run off Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Wil Crowe during the second inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, May 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
  • St. Louis Cardinals' Harrison Bader (48) celebrates with Paul DeJong after getting th final out of a win over the Pittsburgh Pirates in a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, May 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
  • Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Wil Crowe delivers during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals in Pittsburgh, Sunday, May 2, 2021.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
  • St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Carlos Martinez delivers during the eighth inning of the team's baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Sunday, May 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
  • Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Richard Rodriguez delivers during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals in Pittsburgh, Sunday, May 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
ALAN SAUNDERS
·3 min read
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Carlos Martínez pitched eight marvelous innings, Harrison Bader hit an early three-run homer and the St. Louis Cardinals blanked the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-0 on Sunday for a three-game sweep.

St. Louis has won seven straight against the Pirates and is 20-6 versus Pittsburgh since the start of the 2019 season. The sweep was the second in three series for the Cardinals, who have won eight of 10 overall.

Bader’s home run came with one out in the second inning. Paul DeJong walked, Tyler O’Neill singled and, after Andrew Knizner's fielder’s choice, Bader drilled a 1-1 slider left up in the zone by rookie Wil Crowe (0-1).

It was Bader's first home run of the season in his third game since returning from a forearm injury.

Martínez (2-4) was effective and efficient, allowing five hits and two walks. He struck out just three, but leaned on his cutter and got 10 groundouts and three double plays.

“This is my best stuff,” Martínez said. “When I want to throw hard, I’ve got the velocity. I’m feeling great.”

Alex Reyes retired the side in order in the ninth for his seventh save.

The Pirates went 0 for 8 with runners on base. No Pittsburgh player had more than one hit, and the Pirates did not get more than one hit in any inning.

Making his second major league start, Crowe dealt with traffic in every inning, partially thanks to four walks and a hit batter. He needed 97 pitches to get through five.

Crowe made the most of his first big league opportunity to hit, sending a single down the third-base line and drawing a walk in two trips to the plate.

GOING DEEPER

Martínez has gone at least five innings in every start this season and he worked into the eighth for the second consecutive appearance, hitting the 100-pitch mark for the first time this year. He retired the last eight batters he faced.

“He’s been able to get quicker outs, been on the ground, getting double plays when there’s a little traffic,” Cardinals manager Mike Shildt said. “He’s been efficient with all of his pitches.”

SCARY MOMENT

Pirates catcher Jacob Stallings was grazed in the face by a 97 mph fastball from Martínez in the fourth inning but stayed in the game.

“It was scary,” Stallings said. “It’s the first time it ever happened to me.”

Stallings said the pitch hit him in the nose, lip and cheek, but he avoided full contact. Martínez apologized to Stallings afterward.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cardinals: RHP Jordan Hicks will undergo scans on his right forearm when the team returns to St. Louis on Monday, and Shildt said “there is optimism” that Hicks might be able to avoid the injured list.

UP NEXT

Cardinals: RHP Adam Wainwright (0-3, 4.08 ERA) is scheduled to start against the New York Mets to begin a seven-game homestand Monday. Wainwright was placed on the COVID-19 injured list Thursday due to contact tracing, but is eligible to be removed Monday. Shildt said Wainwright has repeatedly tested negative.

Pirates: LHP Tyler Anderson (2-2, 3.38) opens a three-game series at San Diego on Monday, the Pirates' first trip to the West Coast this season. The teams split a four-game series in Pittsburgh in April.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

