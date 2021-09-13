Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore has a new contract, agreeing to a five-year extension Sunday. But he also has a thumb injury.

Lattimore will need surgery to repair the injury, a source tells PFT. He is considered week to week.

The three-time Pro Bowler missed one series in the second half before returning with a cast on his right wrist, Patrick Magee of The Times-Picayune reports.

Lattimore had three tackles and a pass defensed in the Saints’ victory over the Packers.

Veteran Desmond Trufant, who was a late free agent pickup, replaced Lattimore while he was out.

Marshon Lattimore will undergo surgery on injured thumb originally appeared on Pro Football Talk