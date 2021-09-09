Marshon Lattimore, Tre’Quan Smith added to Saints injury report

The Saints added a couple of first-teamers to their injury report on Thursday.

Cornerback Marshon Lattimore was limited in practice with a knee injury while wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith was out of practice entirely with a hamstring injury.

The Saints were already in need of cornerback help with a healthy Lattimore and that led them to make a trade with the Texans for Bradley Roby this week. Ken Crawley has been out of practice both days this week with a hamstring injury, so a downgrade for Lattimore on Friday would leave the team extremely thin for their date with Aaron Rodgers and the Jaguars in Jacksonville on Sunday.

Smith missed a couple of weeks in August with a leg injury, but had been back at practice for some time before sitting out on Thursday. Marquez Callaway, Lil'Jordan Humphrey, Deonte Harris, Ty Montgomery, and Chris Hogan round out the receiving corps.

