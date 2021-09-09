Marshon Lattimore, Tre’Quan Smith added to Saints-Packers injury report
The New Orleans Saints and Green Bay Packers face off in just three days! The updated injury report is out and considering there were only four players listed between the two teams on the initial report, quite a bit has changed.
Saints receiver Tre’Quan Smith’s addition came as a surprise after practicing fully yesterday. He has been nursing a hamstring injury during camp. However, cornerback Marshon Lattimore also made an appearance on the injury report and was limited in practice today with a knee issue.
New Orleans cornerback Ken Crawley once again did not practice which puts his status for Sunday in significant doubt. Rookie Paulson Adebo will likely get the start in his place as the recently-acquired Bradley Roby will be ineligible to play Week 1 due to suspension. If both Crawley and Lattimore are unavailable, the Saints may have to start Adebo and Desmond Trufant against Green Bay.
As far as the Packers’ side of the house, there was no change for the players initially listed and two more players in Marcedes Lewis and Preston Smith were added.
New Orleans Saints Injury Report
Player
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Game status
CB Ken Crawley, hamstring
DNP
DNP
CB Marshon Lattimore, knee
Not Listed
Limited
WR Tre'Quan Smith, hamstring
Not Listed
DNP
Green Bay Packers Injury Report
LB Za'Darius Smith, backLimited
Player
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Game status
DL Tyler Lancaster, back
Limited
Limited
S Vernon Scott, hamstring
DNP
DNP
LB Za'Darius Smith, back
Limited
Limited
TE Marcedes Lewis, NIR
Not Listed
DNP
LB Preston Smith, head
Not Listed
DNP
