Marshon Lattimore still not at practice on initial Week 8 Saints injury report vs Raiders

1
Dylan Sanders
·1 min read

The initial injury report for the New Orleans Saints for Week 8’s matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders is interesting, but still not ideal.

Defensive end Payton Turner and quarterback Jameis Winston have gone back to being listed as full participants. Turner should be a great return for the Saints defensive line that has been lackluster. Winston is back to being healthy enough, but Dennis Allen has made it known that he still won’t start ahead of Andy Dalton.

However, cornerback Marshon Lattimore, wide receiver Michael Thomas,  slot receiver Jarvis Landry and tight end Adam Trautman were still absent from Wednesday’s practice with injuries. The full injury report will be updated throughout the week, but here’s what we know:

Las Vegas Raiders injury report

Player

Monday

Tuesday

Wednesday

Game Status

TBD

TBD

TBD

TBD

TBD

TBD

TBD

TBD

 

New Orleans Saints injury report

Player

Monday

Tuesday

Wednesday

Game Status

WR Michael Thomas (foot)

DNP

WR Jarvis Landry (ankle)

DNP

TE Adam Trautman (ankle)

DNP

G Andrus Peat (chest)

Limited

WR Keith Kirkwood (ankle)

Limited

CB Paulson Adebo (knee)

Limited

RT Ryan Ramczyk (rest)

Limited

OL Calvin Throckmorton (hip)

Limited

DE Payton Turner (chest)

Full

QB Jameis Winston (back/ankle)

Full

 

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire

