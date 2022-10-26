Marshon Lattimore still not at practice on initial Week 8 Saints injury report vs Raiders
The initial injury report for the New Orleans Saints for Week 8’s matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders is interesting, but still not ideal.
Defensive end Payton Turner and quarterback Jameis Winston have gone back to being listed as full participants. Turner should be a great return for the Saints defensive line that has been lackluster. Winston is back to being healthy enough, but Dennis Allen has made it known that he still won’t start ahead of Andy Dalton.
However, cornerback Marshon Lattimore, wide receiver Michael Thomas, slot receiver Jarvis Landry and tight end Adam Trautman were still absent from Wednesday’s practice with injuries. The full injury report will be updated throughout the week, but here’s what we know:
Las Vegas Raiders injury report
Player
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Game Status
TBD
TBD
TBD
TBD
TBD
TBD
TBD
TBD
New Orleans Saints injury report
Player
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Game Status
WR Michael Thomas (foot)
DNP
WR Jarvis Landry (ankle)
DNP
TE Adam Trautman (ankle)
DNP
G Andrus Peat (chest)
Limited
WR Keith Kirkwood (ankle)
Limited
CB Paulson Adebo (knee)
Limited
RT Ryan Ramczyk (rest)
Limited
OL Calvin Throckmorton (hip)
Limited
DE Payton Turner (chest)
Full
QB Jameis Winston (back/ankle)
Full