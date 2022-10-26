Marshon Lattimore still not at practice on initial Week 8 Saints injury report vs Raiders

The initial injury report for the New Orleans Saints for Week 8’s matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders is interesting, but still not ideal.

Defensive end Payton Turner and quarterback Jameis Winston have gone back to being listed as full participants. Turner should be a great return for the Saints defensive line that has been lackluster. Winston is back to being healthy enough, but Dennis Allen has made it known that he still won’t start ahead of Andy Dalton.

However, cornerback Marshon Lattimore, wide receiver Michael Thomas, slot receiver Jarvis Landry and tight end Adam Trautman were still absent from Wednesday’s practice with injuries. The full injury report will be updated throughout the week, but here’s what we know:

Las Vegas Raiders injury report

Player Monday Tuesday Wednesday Game Status TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD

New Orleans Saints injury report

Player Monday Tuesday Wednesday Game Status WR Michael Thomas (foot) DNP WR Jarvis Landry (ankle) DNP TE Adam Trautman (ankle) DNP G Andrus Peat (chest) Limited WR Keith Kirkwood (ankle) Limited CB Paulson Adebo (knee) Limited RT Ryan Ramczyk (rest) Limited OL Calvin Throckmorton (hip) Limited DE Payton Turner (chest) Full QB Jameis Winston (back/ankle) Full

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire