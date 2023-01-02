Marshon Lattimore on Saints defense limiting Eagles offense: We had to 'be us'
New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore on Saints defense limiting the Philadelphia Eagles offense during their Week 17 matchup, We had to "be us."
Dennis Allen, Cameron Jordan share their take on Saints' big win vs. Eagles
The Saints beat the Eagles, but they need five other games to go their way to reach the playoffs. It starts with the Vikings beating the Packers on Sunday afternoon:
The Giants clinched a playoff spot with Sunday’s blowout of the Colts and their Week 18 result will have no bearing on where they play in the postseason. Whether they win, lose or tie the Eagles, the Giants will be the No. 6 seed in the NFC and they will play on the road against [more]
This isn't 2016's Run the Table. The Packers are winning with a dynamic pair of RBs, a turnover-crazed defense and Keisean NIxon's explosive return ability.
Philadelphia Eagles fans express disappointment with The Birds performance against the Saints, but hold on to the hope the Eagles will clinch NFC East and beyond.
Even after being eliminated from playoff contention, Panthers interim HC Steve Wilks is ready to correct Sunday's mistakes and finish strong in Week 18.
The Eagles lost to the Saints 20-10 in Week 17. The grades aren't pretty. By Dave Zangaro
The NFL playoff picture is far from finalized. Here are the AFC and NFC clinching scenarios for Week 18.
San Francisco, which started the season 3-4, now is one of three teams with a chance to securethe NFC's No. 1 playoff seed next week.
Brady and Mike Evans were the stars on Sunday. But Camarda played a strong supporting role with the division on the line.
Where do the 49ers land in the latest NFL Power Rankings after outlasting the Las Vegas Raiders for a ninth straight win?
Chase Claypool boiled over during the Bears' blowout loss to the Lions. Justin Fields went right to him to calm him down. His message to the wide receiver showed impressive leadership for a second-year signal-caller.
Carson Wentz had an interception-filled Sunday, which was predictable.
The New England Patriots kept their playoff hopes alive with a win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Here's how they can punch their ticket to the postseason in Week 18, plus a look at the updated AFC standings.
Some takeaways from a thriller of a 49ers win in Las Vegas:
The Browns will play the Pittsburgh Steelers in the regular-season finale next Sunday, with the Steelers having a chance to go to the playoffs.
GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Vikings went into Lambeau Field on Sunday trying to get a win and to stay healthy. Neither quest panned out. The Vikings were walloped 41-17 by the Green Bay Packers and lost two starting offensive linemen for the game in the first quarter with injuries. Right tackle Brian O’Neill, a 2021 Pro Bowl selection, injured his calf, and center Austin Schottmann, who started his ...
Two playoff teams in the AFC are still to be determined heading into Week 18. The simple explanation: If the Patriots beat the Bills on Sunday, New England is the final AFC wild card team. And the winner of Saturday’s Jaguars-Titans game wins the AFC South. Meanwhile, the Dolphins and Steelers can still make the [more]
Foles was able to walk to the sideline before leaving the field on a cart.
The 49ers, behind Christian McCaffrey, survived an overtime thriller against the Las Vegas Raiders to secure their ninth consecutive win.