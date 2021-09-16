Marshon Lattimore returns to practice on limited basis

Cornerback Marshon Lattimore underwent surgery Tuesday to repair a chipped bone in his thumb. He returned to practice Thursday.

The Saints listed Lattimore as a limited participant.

The three-time Pro Bowler missed one series in the second half before returning with a cast on his right wrist. He played 36 of 57 defensive snaps, with three tackles and a pass breakup.

Safety P.J. Williams (back) also returned to limited work Thursday.

Linebacker Kwon Alexander (elbow), defensive end Marcus Davenport (shoulder), center Erik McCoy (calf), defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon (calf) and linebacker Pete Werner (hamstring) remained out of practice a second consecutive day.

Defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson (knee) and linebacker Chase Hansen (groin) missed practice a day after being limited.

