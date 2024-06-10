Marshon Lattimore reports for Saints minicamp

Even better — Lattimore is at the team facility https://t.co/XipzVAIfvh — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) June 10, 2024

Marshon Lattimore is in Metairie, Louisiana at the New Orleans Saints facilities ahead of mandatory minicamp on Tuesday. That should quiet the noise around Lattimore, even if it’s just temporary.

Lattimore’s future in New Orleans has been a frequent topic of conversation this offseason. Honestly, those conversations started before the season ended. The Saints star cornerback ended the season on injured reserve, and there were whispers his relationship with Dennis Allen wasn’t at its strongest.

This is a narrative wasn’t completely false either. Allen stated he and Lattimore had a conversation during the offseason to clear up some narratives, such as trade rumors. Allen described the conversation as “positive” and expressed the expectation to see Lattimore at mandatory minicamp.

Lattimore is now in the building. Missing organized team activities isn’t rare for a veteran. It was only a talking point because of preconceived thoughts. His arrival feels like the end of all the questioning. Lattimore will be one of the two starting outside cornerbacks alongside Paulson Adebo. Alontae Taylor and Kool-Aid McKinstry may now battle for starting slot corner.

Everything suggests Marshon Lattimore will be in black and gold this year. The Saints are better for it. At the worst, the Saints know their defense will be strong on the outside.

