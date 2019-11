The Saints could get their top cover man back on the field after a one-week absence.

Cornerback Marshon Lattimore is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Panthers, with the hamstring issue that kept him out last week.

Lattimore practiced on a limited basis Friday, his first work of the week.

The Saints have ruled out left guard Andrus Peat, fullback Zach Line, and wide receiver Deonte Harris.