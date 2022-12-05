Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans and Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore have a long and acrimonious history, but there won’t be another chapter added to the book on Monday night.

Lattimore has been sidelined by an abdomen injury in recent weeks and Sara Walsh of NFL Media reports that he will not play against the Bucs. Lattimore, who has not played since Week Five, was listed as questionable after a week of limited practice sessions.

Evans was suspended one game after decking Lattimore during a fight between the teams in Week Two. Evans was also suspended one game in 2017 for another altercation with Lattimore.

The Saints signed cornerback Isaac Yiadom off their practice squad on Monday. Wide receiver Kirk Merritt and tight end Lucas Krull were elevated from the practice squad and wide receiver Kevin White was waived off of the active roster.

Marshon Lattimore is not expected to play Monday night originally appeared on Pro Football Talk