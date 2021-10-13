The Saints moved to 3-2 with a 33-22 victory over Washington on Sunday and cornerback Marshon Lattimore was a big reason why.

Lattimore recorded a career-high six passes defensed and had a tackle in the win. It’s the first time a defensive back has recorded six pass breakups since 2017.

For his efforts, Lattimore has been named the NFC defensive player of the week.

In his fifth season out of Ohio State, Lattimore has an interception, nine passes defensed, and 16 total tackles in four games. He’s been a key piece for a defense that ranks fourth in points allowed.

Lattimore and the Saints will next be on the field in Week Seven when they travel to Seattle for Monday Night Football.

Marshon Lattimore named NFC defensive player of the week originally appeared on Pro Football Talk