Marshon Lattimore makes NFL Network’s Top 100 Players for the third time

Bang: the first member of the New Orleans Saints has been recognized on NFL Network’s Top 100 Players of 2021 list, with cornerback Marshon Lattimore clocking in at No. 86. It’s the third time that Lattimore has made the cut in four years as a pro, as voted on by his peers around the league.

When asked who the best defensive back to cover him throughout his prolific rookie season, Minnesota Vikings receiver and LSU Tigers fan-favorite Justin Jefferson replied: “I would have to say Lattimore.”

While Lattimore’s numbers took a hit last season — hurt by some early-season gaffes and penalties — he played well enough to earn a Pro Bowl nod, and now he’s been praised again. When he’s at his best, there isn’t a corner better in this league. He’s in a contract year while playing on his restructured fifth-year option, so there’s quite a payday waiting on him next offseason if Lattimore finally turns in a consistent season.

List