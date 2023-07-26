Marshon Lattimore makes the cut for NFL Network’s Top 100 Players of 2023

Here’s another New Orleans Saints standout in the mix for NFL Network’s Top 100 Players of 2023, as voted on by the players: cornerback Marshon Lattimore. He’s listed at the same spot as he was in 2022’s list (No. 89 overall) despite having been limited to just seven games last season.

The stats won’t blow you away — Lattimore was credited with 29 combined tackles, 20 of them solo, along with 1 interception and 4 passes defensed — but the work he put in against some top-flight receivers is impressive. He returned to action without an ounce of rust in the year’s final weeks, and he’s going to be a critical building-block for New Orleans moving forwards.

