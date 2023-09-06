Marshon Lattimore limited in Wednesday's practice

Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore returned to practice Monday, but the team didn't release its first practice report until Wednesday.

Lattimore was a limited participant.

He tweaked his knee during joint practices with the Chargers on Aug. 18, leaving early with what coach Dennis Allen called "precautionary" at the time.

Lattimore is entering his seventh season with the Saints after being named the NFL's Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2017. He played only seven games in 2022, missing nine games with fractured ribs and a lacerated kidney.

Rookie running back Kendre Miller (knee) and special teams standout J.T. Gray (shoulder) did not practice Wednesday.

Receiver Tre'Quan Smith (groin) remains out with an injury that Luke Johnson of The Times-Picayune has reported required surgery. Smith is not expected to play the season opener.

Offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk and tight end Jimmy Graham received veteran rest days.