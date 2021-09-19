Marshon Lattimore inactive for Saints

Cornerback Marshon Lattimore won’t be on the field for the Saints in Carolina on Sunday.

Lattimore is on the inactive list after being listed as questionable on Friday. Lattimore chipped a bone in his thumb during last Sunday’s 38-3 victory over the Packers and returned to practice on Thursday after having surgery earlier in the week, but it will be at least another week before Lattimore is ready for game action.

The Saints are also without C.J. Gardner-Johnson in the secondary. He joined Lattimore in the questionable category and will miss the game with a knee injury.

Safety P.J. Williams, who has a back injury, will play and cornerback Bradley Roby is active for the first time since being acquired in a trade with the Texans. He did not play last week because he was suspended.

In addition to the missing players, the Saints are also going to be without eight assistant coaches because of COVID-19 protocols.

