Marshon Lattimore a game-time decision on final Saints-Panthers injury report

The final injury report before the New Orleans Saints’ Week 2 game with the Carolina Panthers was revealing, but it didn’t answer every question. For one, star cornerback Marshon Lattimore is officially listed as questionable — following word from Sean Payton earlier on Friday that Lattimore would ultimately be a game-time decision after undergoing surgery on a chipped bone in his thumb from Week 1’s win over the Green Bay Packers.

Now for the bad news. The Saints designated both linebacker Kwon Alexander and defensive end Marcus Davenport to injured reserve, sidelining each of them for at least three weeks. Alexander suffered an elbow injury while Davenport is dealing with a pectoral muscle strain. It’s good that neither is a season-ending issue, and the Saints have backups at the ready in Zack Baun and rookie draft pick Payton Turner, but their losses will be felt.

Corresponding roster moves for Alexander and Davenport going to injured reserve were the promotion of fullback Alex Armah Jr. from the practices quad and the return of linebacker Wynton McManis, a special teams ace who spent time with the Saints in training camp.

As for Carolina: starting left tackle Taylor Moton was limited again with a groin muscle injury, but he’s expected to play. So too was defensive tackle DaQuan Jones, who matched playmaking interior lineman Derrick Brown with 43 snaps played last week. The Panthers are not as banged up as the Saints, which could give them an edge on Sunday.

The full Saints-Panthers injury report from Friday, Sept. 17: