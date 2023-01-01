Marshon Lattimore, Chris Olave active vs. Eagles; Full Saints inactive list for Week 17

John Sigler
·1 min read

The New Orleans Saints are getting some much-needed reinforcements for Week 17’s climactic game with the Philadelphia Eagles. A loss on Sunday eliminates the Saints from playoff contention — so it’s good to see cornerback Marshon Lattimore and wide receiver Chris Olave up for this game. Both former Ohio State Buckeyes were questionable due to injuries, but they’ll each make their return in hopes of bringing their team a win. Starting linebacker Pete Werner is also available after a hamstring injury sidelined him.

Lattimore hasn’t played since exiting Week 6’s game with an abdominal injury that included a lacerated kidney and two broken ribs. Olave has missed time lately with a hamstring issue. They were each limited in practice this week, but the Saints activated them for Sunday’s game, and they should be game-changers against the Eagles. Werner’s backup Kaden Elliss has played really well in relief duty, so it’ll be interesting to see how the Saints get both linebackers on the field.

Here’s the full Saints inactives list for Week 17’s game in Philadelphia:

Philadelphia Eagles inactive players

  • RT Lane Johnson (ruled out due to injury)

  • CB Avonte Maddox (ruled out due to injury)

  • QB Jalen Hurts (was doubtful due to injury)

  • RB Trey Sermon

  • DE Janarius RObinson

  • OG Sua Opeta

New Orleans Saints inactive players

  • S Marcus Maye (ruled out due to injury)

  • LG Andrus Peat (ruled out due to injury)

  • RB Dwayne Washington (ruled out due to illness)

  • S Justin Evans (was questionable due to injury)

  • DE Tanoh Kpassagnon

  • LB Chase Hansen

  • WR Marquez Callaway

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire

