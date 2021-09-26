Marshon Lattimore, C.J. Gardner-Johnson active vs. Patriots
The New Orleans Saints activated defensive backs Marshon Lattimore and C.J. Gardner-Johnson active against the New England Patriots, but the real story here is wide receiver Chris Hogan dressing out against his old team (we’re on Revenge Game Watch, guys).
Jokes aside, the Saints did deactivate wide receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey to make room for Kenny Stills after promoting him from the practice squad. And the Patriots are without starting right tackle Trent Brown, so hopefully Saints left end Cameron Jordan can take advantage of that and get his first sack of the season. The full list of inactive players from both teams:
Patriots inactives
OT Trent Brown
LB Josh Uche
TE Devin Asiasi
RB Rhamondre Stevenson
CB Shaun Wade
LB Ronnie Perkins
Saints inactives
C Erik McCoy
QB Ian Book
DT Albert Huggins
CB Desmond Trufant
WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey
