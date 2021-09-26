Marshon Lattimore, C.J. Gardner-Johnson active vs. Patriots

The New Orleans Saints activated defensive backs Marshon Lattimore and C.J. Gardner-Johnson active against the New England Patriots, but the real story here is wide receiver Chris Hogan dressing out against his old team (we’re on Revenge Game Watch, guys).

Jokes aside, the Saints did deactivate wide receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey to make room for Kenny Stills after promoting him from the practice squad. And the Patriots are without starting right tackle Trent Brown, so hopefully Saints left end Cameron Jordan can take advantage of that and get his first sack of the season. The full list of inactive players from both teams:

Patriots inactives

OT Trent Brown

LB Josh Uche

TE Devin Asiasi

RB Rhamondre Stevenson

CB Shaun Wade

LB Ronnie Perkins

Saints inactives

C Erik McCoy

QB Ian Book

DT Albert Huggins

CB Desmond Trufant

WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey

