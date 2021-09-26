Marshon Lattimore, C.J. Gardner-Johnson active vs. Patriots

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
John Sigler
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The New Orleans Saints activated defensive backs Marshon Lattimore and C.J. Gardner-Johnson active against the New England Patriots, but the real story here is wide receiver Chris Hogan dressing out against his old team (we’re on Revenge Game Watch, guys).

Jokes aside, the Saints did deactivate wide receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey to make room for Kenny Stills after promoting him from the practice squad. And the Patriots are without starting right tackle Trent Brown, so hopefully Saints left end Cameron Jordan can take advantage of that and get his first sack of the season. The full list of inactive players from both teams:

Patriots inactives

  • OT Trent Brown

  • LB Josh Uche

  • TE Devin Asiasi

  • RB Rhamondre Stevenson

  • CB Shaun Wade

  • LB Ronnie Perkins

Saints inactives

  • C Erik McCoy

  • QB Ian Book

  • DT Albert Huggins

  • CB Desmond Trufant

  • WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey

1

1

Recommended Stories