Marshon Lattimore among inactive players for Week 12’s Saints-49ers game

Here we go: we’re 90 minutes from kickoff between the New Orleans Saints and San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium, with both teams releasing their lists of inactive players. The Saints preemptively ruled out several key players on the injury report — linebacker Pete Werner, defensive end Payton Turner, and safety J.T. Gray — with a handful of others questionable to participate while managing injuries of their own.

Marshon Lattimore was questionable to make his return on Sunday after missing six games with a kidney laceration and two broken ribs, having practiced on a limited basis throughout the week, but the Saints are going to give him a little more time to heal up before putting him back into a game. The other questionable players are all active: defensive ends Cameron Jordan and Marcus Davenport, left guard Andrus Peat, and running back Mark Ingram II. Left tackle James Hurst and cornerback Bradley Roby will also play, and rookie draft pick Trevor Penning is going to make his NFL debut, though the extent of his role remains to be seen.

You can find the full Saints gameday roster here, and the list of inactive players below:

San Francisco 49ers inactive players

DL Arik Armstead (was doubtful with injury)

OL Nick Zakelj

LB Curtis Robinson

RB Tyrion Davis-Price

TE Tyler Kroft

New Orleans Saints inactive players

LB Pete Werner (ruled out with injury)

DE Payton Turner (ruled out with injury)

S J.T. Gray (ruled out with injury)

CB Marshon Lattimore (was questionable with injury)

OL Lewis Kidd

WR Marquez Callaway

