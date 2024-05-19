Marshfield softball, Reedsport baseball to host playoff games

May 18—Marshfield hosts Hidden Valley in softball playoffs Tuesday

Marshfield will host Hidden Valley on Tuesday to open the Class 4A softball playoffs.

North Bend, meanwhile, has a long road trip to Pendleton for its first-round game.

The Pirates, who won the Sky-Em League, are the No. 5 seed and host the Mustangs, who beat Junction City 12-3 in the play-in round.

The winner faces either Marist Catholic or Astoria in the quarterfinals on Friday.

North Bend, the No. 14 seed, travels to Pendleton, which won the Greater Oregon League and is 25-2 overall.

The winner plays either Estacada or La Grande in the quarterfinals, and if it's the Bulldogs they will be on the road again.

CLASS 2A-1A: Myrtle Point, which finished second in District 4, opens the playoffs at home Monday against Illinois Valley in the first round of the playoffs.

A win by the Bobcats would send them to top-ranked Grant Union for the second round Wednesday.

Bandon, which finished third in the league, is at Clatskanie on Monday, with the winner travelling to Lost River on Wednesday.

BASEBALL

CLASS 4A: North Bend will visit Crook County in the first round of the baseball playoffs after the Bulldogs blanked Stayton 6-0 in the play-in round.

North Bend got a pitching gem from Luke Wheeling, who allowed just two hits and had 11 strikeouts and no walks.

He also had a double, driving in Sam Mickelson for North Bend's first run, and scored on a sacrifice by Drakkar Funk. Mickelson had a pair of singles. The first scored Josh Sullivan and Jaylen Riddle in the second inning and the other brought in Riddle in the fourth. Sullivan had two hits, including an RBI single.

North Bend finished ninth and Crook County eighth in the final power rankings. The Bulldogs are 15-8 overall and Crook County is 19-6. The Cowboys finished second in the Tri-Valley Conference.

The winner most likely will travel to top-ranked Henley for the quarterfinals Friday.

Marshfield was denied a spot in the playoffs when the Pirates lost 6-5 to Baker at home in the play-in round Friday.

CLASS 2A-1A: Reedsport, which won District 4 with a perfect record, drew a first-round bye in the tournament and will host either Monroe or the combined North Douglas/Elkton team in the second round Wednesday. The quarterfinals, if Reedsport wins, are Friday.

Bandon, runner-up to the Brave, hosts Oakland in the first round Monday and would play at Blanchet Catholic on Wednesday with a win.

Myrtle Point, which finished third in the league, visits Culver in the first round Monday. The winner travels to Regis on Wednesday.