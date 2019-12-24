The timing couldn't have been more perfect. Beast Mode is back.

That's right ... Marshawn Lynch signed a one-year contract with the Seattle Seahawks bringing him back from retirement -- just in time for the "Sunday Night Football" matchup against the 49ers.

So how did it all go down?

It all began "in secret," according to NFL.com's Tom Pelissero, at the Seahawks' practice facility weeks ago. That's when Lynch made the decision.

Lynch's long-time coach Tareq Azim told Pelissero that while the 33-year-old running back was going through some practice sessions -- they decided to go "hood," on the preparation.

This included essentially beating up Lynch with boxing gloves as he tightened his core. A task none of us would dare to attempt. But that appeared to help.

Don't believe me? Here's @tareqazim trying to make up for the 14 months Marshawn Lynch didn't get hit. pic.twitter.com/OEXWNR9ZJY — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 24, 2019

That, along with intense core work and cardio, were portions of this "comeback."

Lynch hasn't played in an NFL game since Week 6 of last season, when he was a member of the Oakland Raiders.

Across 12 seasons in the league, the five-time Pro Bowler has tallied 10,379 rushing yards and 93 total touchdowns.

He spent six seasons with the Seahawks from 2010-2016, including earning a Super Bowl ring in the 2013 season.

We don't know what we're going to see from Lynch come Sunday, but it appears he's more than ready to go. Azim himself said the biggest test will be this week:

And how are Marshawn Lynch's feet at age 33? Glad you asked. pic.twitter.com/fI3sQQc5VD — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 24, 2019

Sunday's game is set to start at 5:20 p.m. PT on NBC.

How Marshawn Lynch's 'secret workouts' prepared him for Seahawks return originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area