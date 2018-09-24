Marshawn Lynch's mom definitely wants Khalil Mack back on Raiders

While Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch is a man of few words, his mom, Delisa, never has been known to bite her Twitter fingers.

One day after Marshawn spoke to the media about what's wrong with the Raiders, his mom did the same thing -- except her response was more succinct.

MACK WE NEED YOU 😂😂😂😂 — Delisa Lynch (@MommaLynch24) September 24, 2018

Without edge rusher Khalil Mack, who was traded to the Chicago Bears before the season opener, the Raiders have struggled to rush opposing quarterbacks. On the flip side, Mack has been in a pain in the rear end for the offensive lines of the Packers, Seahawks and Cardinals, with 13 total tackles, four sacks, three forced fumbles and a pick-six in three games.

The Raiders as a team, over the first three games, have five sacks and zero forced fumbles.

We'll guess that just about every Raiders player privately agrees with Mama Lynch. We know every Raiders fan definitely agrees with her.

