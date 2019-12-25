Marshawn Lynch's introductory Seahawks press conference lasts 15 seconds

Marshawn Lynch is a man of few words.

So it should come as no surprise that the new Seahawks running back didn't say much when he stepped up to the podium after practice Tuesday.

Reporter: "Welcome back."

Marshawn: "Appreciate it. Thank you. Yep."

Reporter: "What brought you back this time?"

Marshawn: "Happy Holidays. Merry New Year. Y'all have a great day. It's a great feeling to be back. Thank you."

That's it. The press conference lasted a grand total of 15 seconds. Marshawn said 24 words. Then he walked off the podium.

It was the most Marshawn Lynch press conference ever.

With Seattle's top two running backs suffering injuries in Week 16, the team was desperate for healthy bodies and signed Lynch and Robert Turbin ahead of Sunday's massive clash with the 49ers. The winner will be the NFC West champs and the loser will have to play on Wild Card weekend.

Marshawn hasn't played a single game this season. He hasn't played in an NFL games since Oct. 14, 2018 when the Raiders lost to the Seahawks in Oakland.

While no one knows if Marshawn is in game shape or how he will play Sunday against a stout 49ers defense, there's no questioning that his press conference game is in peak form.

Never change, Marshawn. Never change.

