Marshawn Lynch's appearance in soccer match goes as you'd expect

Marshawn Lynch is always entertaining, even on a soccer pitch. Especially on a soccer pitch.

Lynch appeared in a charity game organized by former Sounder Steve Zakuani, and it was sublime.

Pick your favorite part here: Lynch coming out to play in sandals, him picking up the ball and blowing by the goalie to run it into the net, or him stealing the referee’s red card. It’s all incredible.









Lynch, who became a legend with the Seattle Seahawks, is coming back to the NFL this season to play with the Oakland Raiders. We’re all better off for that, because Lynch is never boring.

Just don’t plan on him making a second career in soccer.

– – – – – – –

Frank Schwab is the editor of Shutdown Corner on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at shutdown.corner@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!

Follow @YahooSchwab