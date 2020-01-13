Marshawn Lynch to his younger Seahawks teammates: 'Take care of y'all chicken'

GREEN BAY, Wisc. -- We won't know for quite some time whether or not Marshawn Lynch will ever play another snap in the NFL. He isn't likely to join a team this offseason, but who knows whether or not he makes another late-season cameo as he did for the Seahawks down the stretch in 2019.

Lynch played three games for Seattle and scored in all three. He posted four total touchdowns, including two in the Seahawks season-ending, 28-23, loss to the Packers in the Divisional Round of the playoffs. He called his three-game return "solid" and added "we'll see what's happening" when asked if he'll play again. Instead of diving into either of those topics, Lynch opted to spend his postgame media availability by sharing some poignant advice for his younger teammates.

The bulk of it was centered around their finances.

Marshawn Lynch goes on at length about his advice for young players.



The gist: "Take care of your chicken."



Chicken = money pic.twitter.com/dydj7NB0d8







— Joe Fann (@Joe_Fann) January 13, 2020

"They don't be taking care of they chicken right, you feel me?" Lynch said, with chicken being money. "So, if they was me, or if I had the opportunity to let these young (guys) know something, I say take care of y'all money, African, because that (expletive) don't last forever. Now, I done been on the other side of a retirement, and it's good. And you get over there and do what the (expletive) you want to. So, I'll tell y'all right now while y'all in it - take care y'all bread. So, when y'all done, go ahead and take care yourself.

So, while y'all at it right now, take care y'all bodies, take care y'all chicken, ya feel me, take care y'all mentals, cuz little we ain't lasting that long. I heard a couple players that I played with that they no longer here no more, they no longer. So start taking care y'all mentals, y'all bodies and y'all chicken. And when y'all ready to walk away, you walk away and be able to do what you want to do.

Lynch then thanked everyone and walked away from the podium -- a fitting end to an unexpected return.

