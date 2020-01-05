Marshawn Lynch TD puts Seahawks up 10-3 at half

The Seahawks called Marshawn Lynch’s number near the end zone at the end of the first half of Sunday’s game in Philadelphia and the decision paid off with a touchdown.

Lynch steamrolled his way to a five-yard touchdown run with just over a minute to go before halftime and the ensuing extra point put the Seahawks up 10-3.

Eagles defensive end Derek Barnett was flagged for roughing Russell Wilson one play before Lynch’s touchdown. He had three personal fouls during the regular season and his latest hurt the Eagles’ chances of holding Seattle to their third field goal attempt of the half.

That would have been a beneficial move under any circumstances, but all the more so on a day when Josh McCown has come into the game to replace Carson Wentz. Wentz went for a concussion evaluation after an unpenalized shot to the head from Jadeveon Clowney and his return seems unlikely.

To make matters worse, running back Miles Sanders went down on the final play of the first half. Sanders has been dealing with an ankle injury he suffered in Week 17. Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham and Seahawks defensive end Ziggy Ansah have each left the game with injuries as well.

McCown moved the Eagles 64 yards for a field goal, but they’ve only gained 23 other yards over the course of the afternoon. The Seahawks have had more success moving the ball, but a blocked field goal in the first quarter meant they only had three points to show for it before the late touchdown.

They got that score, though, and a threadbare Eagles offense will have to come up with a few new tricks to flip things back their way.