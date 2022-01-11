Marshawn Lynch targeted by Amazon for ‘more relaxed’ Thursday Night Football show

Thursday Night Football games are frequently terrible. Livening them up with some Beast Mode might make them more watchable.

According to a report by Andrew Marchand, Amazon is tareting Seahawks great Marshawn Lynch for a low key feature reporter/analyst role on a studio show on TNF broadcasts starting next season.

“Amazon envisions Lynch potential being part of a more relaxed studio-type show, as well as conducting interviews, according to sources.”

Lynch played for Seattle from 2010 to 2015 and then returned for the tail end of the 2019 season to finish out his NFL career. In his 83 games in a Seahawks uniform, Lynch totaled 6,381 rushing yards and 58 touchdowns. He was a Pro Bowler five times in his career and first-team All Pro once (2012). Lynch also played for the Bills four seasons and two for the Raiders.

Since leaving football behind, Lynch has been busy doing commercials and appearing on TV shows, including a notable segement on the ESPN2 Manningcast on Monday Night Football earlier this season.

